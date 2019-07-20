A Russian space capsule with three astronauts aboard has blasted off on a fast-track trip to the International Space Station.

Saturday’s lift-off took place on the 50th anniversary of the day US astronauts landed on the moon.

…and liftoff of three Exp 60 crewmates on time today at 12:28pm ET to the International Space Station. They'll dock to their new home in space at 6:51pm. #AskNASA | https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut Who's onboard:@AstroDrewMorgan@Astro_LucaAlexander Skvortsov pic.twitter.com/8ZJAaMVZM9 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) July 20, 2019

The capsule entered orbit nine minutes after lift-off from Russia’s launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

It is carrying Andrew Morgan of the United States on his first spaceflight, Russian Alexander Skvortsov on his third mission to the space station, and Italy’s Luca Parmitano, who previously flew in 2013.

US astronaut Andrew Morgan, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano (Yuri Kochetkov, Pool/AP)

The capsule is to dock with the International Space Station six and a half hours after lift-off and after just four orbits.

Russian Alexey Ovchinin and Americans Nick Hague and Christina Koch have been aboard since March.

The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-13 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station blasts off (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

The crew patch made for the expedition echoes the one from Nasa’s moon mission.