A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in the city centre of Cardiff.

Officers were called to St Mary’s Street about 4.50am after reports of an assault, South Wales Police said.

The dead man has not been formally identified.

Significant police enquiries are on-going, the deceased man has not yet been formally identified. Officers and the police helicopter continue to be in the area and a number of cordons remain in place while investigations continue. Any info, call 101, ref no 1900265784. ^cy — South Wales Police (@swpolice) July 21, 2019

“Officers and the police helicopter continue to be in the area and a number of cordons remain in place while investigations continue,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 and quote reference number 1900265784.