Vice President Mike Pence has marked the 50th anniversary of humanity’s first moon landing at the Apollo 11 launch site.

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin accompanied Mr Pence to Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre and showed him the pad where he began that momentous journey 50 years ago.

It was a great day at @NASAKennedy celebrating our nations heroic Apollo 11 astronauts! Neil, Buzz & Michael not only helped America win the Space Race but helped everyone on earth see the wonder of all Creation when they stepped foot on the Moon 50 years ago! pic.twitter.com/uTCNqQVycd — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 21, 2019

Mr Aldrin later got a standing ovation during a speech by Pence.

Mission commander Neil Armstrong, the first man to step onto the moon on July 20, 1969, died seven years ago.

(PA Graphics)

Command module pilot Michael Collins did not attend the Florida celebration.

Mr Pence said Apollo 11 is the only event of the 20th century that “stands a chance of being widely remembered in the 30th century”.

The vice president reiterated the Trump administration’s push to put Americans back on the moon by 2024.