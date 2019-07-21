Thousands of music fans indulged in a weekend of 1980s nostalgia at Scotland’s Rewind festival, with acts including Foreigner, Belinda Carlisle and The Stranglers.

Around 13,000 people attended the three-day event at Scone Palace which also saw performances from Bryan Ferry, Paul Young, Leo Sayer and Lisa Stansfield.

Oooh, heaven is a place near Perth!󠁧 🙌 pic.twitter.com/j94mN4C558 — Rewind Festival (@rewindfestival) July 21, 2019

Many revellers dressed in the style of the decade, with neon leg warmers and crimped hair, while others came as their favourite 80s film and TV characters.

After a soggy start to Saturday, the weather stayed mostly dry later as Lulu prompted a singalong version of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

Sunday’s opening act was Big Country, with local MP and one-time band member Pete Wishart among the crowd.

The group, whose hits include In A Big Country and Look Away, are embarking on a string of dates in the UK, Australia and New Zealand as part of their Return To Steeltown tour marking 35 years since the release of their second studio album.

But drummer Mark Brzezicki said the band love playing events like Rewind which was first held in Scone in 2011.

He told PA: “I get to see musicians I’ve worked with as a session drummer, as well as being a founder member of Big Country.

“There’s Midge Ure here who’s a dear friend of mine – I’ve worked with him many times on his solo projects.

“Leo Sayer – I toured with him for many years, so it’s like a little reunion for me personally, as well as bringing our band to this wonderful occasion, which we love doing.

“It’s funny, music needs to have a 20-year gap for you to really like it again, to have that nostalgia, and that’s not a bad thing.

“You remember where you were at a certain time when you hear those tunes, they have a special memory for you. They do for us as well, although we constantly play them, they take me back to when we first started.”