They are images which capture a moment in time.

But for judges of the RHS Photographic Competition, an aerial image of a meticulously organised community garden in Los Angeles, by California-based lensman Richard Caldwell, was deemed pick of the crop.

Urban Garden by Richard Caldwell taken in Laguna Woods in Orange County, California (Richard Caldwell)

Jake Kneale from Wiltshire won the young photographer title for his ethereal image of a spider’s web in a meadow.

Elsewhere, a droplet of water in private woodland in North Lincolnshire, and an insect peeking through a gap in a leaf were among those commended for their artistic merit.

The Long Wait by Jake Kneale taken in a Wiltshire Meadow (Jake Kneale)

Judging chairman Chris Young commented: “We received thousands of entries this year from photographers both in the UK and overseas. The huge variety demonstrated the sheer personal interest and diversity that our gardens and plants hold for us all.

The competition was open to both professional and amateur photographers who were invited to submit images to any of the nine categories.