A 21-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in Sheffield.

Local MP Gill Furniss said Lewis Bagshaw was “brutally killed in a violent attack” as she called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to Piper Crescent, which is in the Longley area of the city, at about 10.15pm on Sunday.

They found a young man who had suffered stab wounds to his chest.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards, the force said.

Police at the scene in Piper Crescent, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

People living in the area said they believed Mr Bagshaw had been stabbed elsewhere and found his way into the quiet street, which is next to the large Longley Park.

A spokesman said his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Ms Furniss, who is Labour MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, said on Twitter: “My deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Lewis Bagshaw, who was brutally killed in a violent attack in Sheffield last night.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jade Brice said: “Inquiries are under way to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and where it occurred.

“A cordon remains in place around the area as a team of detectives and forensic officers carry out inquiries and speak to residents.

“Local neighbourhood officers will also be in the area today, for your reassurance, and to speak to should you have any concerns.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night, who saw or heard anything suspicious.”

There was a heavy police presence in the quiet street on Monday morning.

Bunches of flowers have been placed outside one of four council-style properties which were cordoned off with tape.