Claret Jug winner Shane Lowry has continued his celebrations in Dublin long after winning The Open.

Lowry had been filmed on Sunday night partying in the city’s upmarket 37 Dawson Street into the early hours of Monday morning.

Videos emerged on social media of Lowry leading choruses of The Fields Of Athenry, and Linger by The Cranberries, while holding on to his prized trophy.

He reappeared late on Monday morning, along with a huge crowd of friends and family, trophy in hand, and descended on the city’s Boar’s Head pub early on Monday afternoon.

Ann Hourican, who owns the pub, told PA she was delighted to have Lowry and his team in her bar to celebrate.

British Open winner Shane Lowry has brought the Claret Jug to a Dublin’s Boar’s Head pub to continue his celebrations. Contrary to rumor Mr Lowry has slept, showered and changed clothes. pic.twitter.com/q07B7fhWqU — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) July 22, 2019

“We had it organised before so it wasn’t sprung on us or anything like that,” she said.

“Shane has been in a few times before and he’s a good country man, being from Offaly, and we’re from Cavan, so he knew the pub was owned by country people.”

The choice of pub came as no surprise to those close to Lowry – famous for its dedication to the GAA, it often enjoys visits from the All-Ireland winning teams, and Lowry himself comes from a footballing family, his father Brendan and uncles Sean and Mick won All-Ireland medals with Offaly in 1982.

However, despite their often celebrated clientele over the years, co-owner Hugh Hourican said Lowry was different class.

“What an ambassador for Ireland, a great fella, it’s great for him and Wendy and his family,” he said.

Hugh Hourican with the flag from the 18th hole of The Open (Aoife Moore/PA)

“Shane always promised when he won his first major he’d bring it back to the Boar’s Head and he kept his promise, everybody loves him, he’s a great fella.”

Despite rumours Lowry had partied through the night, and had turned up in the same clothes on Monday, Ms Hourican added the golfer was very presentable.

“Oh no, he’s been home and showered and changed and I think he’s had some sleep too so he’s ready for the day again,” she said.

“We’re delighted for him and so proud of him.

“He’s just handed over the cup and allowed all the punters to have their pictures taken with it, and all his friends are here and they’re so lovely.

“We couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Crowds queued to have their photos taken with the Claret Jug in the pub and chanted choruses of “There’s only one Shane Lowry” throughout the day, as a few bewildered tourists watched on.

Ms Hourican added: “We had a few tourists in earlier and they couldn’t believe how busy it was for a Monday afternoon.

“They were looking around like we were mad, they’d no idea who Shane was or anything.

“They stayed for one drink and left, I couldn’t even explain to them what was going on because we were so busy.”

Throngs of people filed into the tiny city centre pub over the course of the afternoon to get a glimpse of the winner, who stayed upstairs for the majority of the day with close friends and family, before joining the crowds in the afternoon.

Sgt Gillolley and Insp Cullen meeting Open champion Shane Lowry on Capel Street in Dublin (An Garda Siochana/PA)

At one point, a member of the Garda on a bicycle parked his bike outside and wandered in to get a selfie with the man himself, before hopping back on his bike and leaving shortly after.

The biked gardai was one of four or five guards who managed selfies before leaving the pub and showing the crowds outside their pictures.

Crowds spilled out on to Capel Street as the heat forced punters outside the pub for fresh air.

One man, Abby Reynolds, had cancelled all his meetings that day and decided not to go to work once he heard Lowry was in Dublin.

“I heard Lowry would be having a celebration in town today, so I thought, ‘No work today, I’m going to have a few drinks with Shane’.

“It’s a great cause for celebration and how could you miss it?”

Lowry did not speak to any media before leaving the pub at around 4pm from a side door with his wife and the Claret Jug by his side.