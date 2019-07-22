David Hedison, a US actor who starred in two Bond films and the original version of sci-fi classic The Fly, has died at the age of 92.

He died on Thursday in Los Angeles with his daughters at his side, a representative for the family, Jennifer Allen, said.

He played scientist Andre Delambre, who turned into an insect in 1958 film The Fly, and went on to portray CIA agent Felix Leiter in Bond films Live And Let Die in 1973 and Licence to Kill in 1989.

Hedison also played Captain Lee Crane in long-running sci-fi television series Voyage To The Bottom Of The Sea, and Spencer Harrison on the daytime series Another World.

“Even in our deep sadness, we are comforted by the memory of our wonderful father,” his daughters Alexandra and Serena said in a statement.

“He loved us all dearly and expressed that love every day. He was adored by so many, all of whom benefited from his warm and generous heart. Our dad brought joy and humour wherever he went and did so with great style.”

The Rhode Island-native began his career under the name Al Hedison. In 1959, he took his middle name David after signing a contract with Twentieth Century Fox.

Hedison’s family said the actor entertained friends and family with a positive attitude and “wicked” sense of humour.