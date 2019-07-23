A dog welfare charity has advised owners to not leave pets alone in a hot car seat even for a few minuets as it can prove fatal.

The advice comes after predictions that temperatures will soar in the coming days, reaching a possible 37C (98.6F) in the south east of England.

Dogs Trust says on a 22C (71.6F) day, the temperature inside a car could rise by 11C in just 10 minutes and because dogs cannot cool down the same way as humans, the heat can quickly become dangerous for them.

With temperatures set to soar this week, it’s important to make sure your dog stays cool & safe. Signs of heatstroke:👅Heavy panting🤤 Excessive drooling💤 Drowsy & uncoordinated🤢 Vomiting🐶 Collapsing We have more hot weather advice here 👉 https://t.co/V4jQj68TXe pic.twitter.com/pC19XO4e8s — Dogs Trust 💛🐶 (@DogsTrust) July 22, 2019

Earlier this week an American Bulldog Finlay was left fighting for his life after his body temperature soared to a life-threatening 42.2C (108F) during recent hot weather.

The one-year-old – who was born with three legs – became overheated when his owner took him to a park in Glasgow.

Finlay’s body temperature soared to a life-threatening temperature (PDSA)

The charity has advised not walking dogs at the hottest times of the day. But it said early morning or later in the evening walks are best accompanied with water.

It has also said tarmac can get “very hot in the sun” and advises owners “to check it with their hand before letting dogs walk on it so they don’t burn their paws”.

Other tips that have been given are avoiding long car journeys, using a sun blind for shade, avoiding congested roads as much as possible and taking regular breaks and having plenty of water on board.

Dogs Trust veterinary director, Paula Boyden, said: “There are so many things we can do to make sure our dogs stay happy and healthy in hot weather, but it is crucial we keep a close eye on them, even if we are playing indoors. If we all do this, then hopefully we and our dogs will be able to enjoy a long hot summer.”