A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Asim Khan in Cardiff.

Momodoulamin Saine, of Cardiff, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called at approximately 4.50am on Sunday, July 21, to St Mary Street, Cardiff city centre, following reports of an assault.

Mr Khan, 21, was treated by emergency services at the scene and then taken to the nearby University Hospital of Wales where he died from his injuries.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “CCTV shows a disturbance which starts in the street near McDonald’s and moves towards the Oxfam store where Mr Khan sadly collapsed having sustained a wound as a result of being stabbed.”

Mr Khan’s family, who are from Grangetown, have been updated and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Detectives are still appealing for information.

Information and digital footage can be submitted online via a public portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP19A91-PO1.

Police can also be contacted by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 1900265784.