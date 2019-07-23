The lights are flickering back on across much of Venezuela following a massive blackout.

Energy minister Freddy Brito said Tuesday that power has been restored in the capital Caracas and at least five of the South American nation’s 23 states.

Partial power has returned to another four states.

The lights went out across much of Venezuela (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

The power cut hit shortly after 4pm on Monday, halting the Caracas underground and snarling rush hour traffic.

Officials blamed an “electromagnetic attack” against the nation’s hydroelectric system, while government opponents say years of mismanagement and corruption leave the grid vulnerable to failure.

It follows a power cut in March that left millions of Venezuelans without water or phone communication for nearly a week.