Prime Minister Theresa May was presented with gifts of a handbag and necklace by ministers at her final Cabinet meeting as head of Government.

Members of Mrs May’s top team clapped and banged the Cabinet table in a show of appreciation for the outgoing premier.

A Downing Street source said: “It was a genuinely nice ending.”

Environment Secretary Michael Gove presented the PM with the gifts on behalf of ministers who had a whip-round to purchase them.

Mr Gove handed Mrs May a black handbag from Liberty and a Lalique necklace as presents.

“There was a mood of thanking the Prime Minister for her service,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing.

The PM’s spokesman said: “On behalf of the Cabinet, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster ended by thanking the Prime Minister for her great dedication to public service and her commitment to the Union.”

The spokesman added: “The PM said the Government could be proud of the progress made.

“Particularly in tackling the burning injustices such as access to mental health treatment.

“The PM thanked the Cabinet for all they have done during her premiership, which she said had done much to improve people’s lives.”