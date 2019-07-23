A golden postbox dedicated to Sir Andy Murray has been reinstated after it was knocked over by a car.

The postbox has stood in Dunblane town centre since the tennis champion’s 2012 Olympic triumph.

Police said a Mercedes car struck the box in a “low-speed collision” on Monday evening, but the female driver was not hurt.

Workmen give the postbox in Dunblane a fresh lick of paint (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The box had been surrounded by traffic cones and tape overnight before work began on Tuesday morning.

Royal Mail painted the postbox in celebration of Sir Andy’s Olympic gold medal win over Roger Federer in the men’s singles final at London 2012.

Other Team GB athletes including Sir Chris Hoy, Katherine Grainger and Heather Stanning also received the honour.

His mother Judy had expressed sadness at the incident, simply tweeting “Oh no” with a picture of the box on the ground but later tweeted “Arise Sir Andy’s postbox”.

Stephen Kerr, MP for Stirling, also told PA: “I am extremely relieved that no-one was seriously injured as the vehicle was travelling fast enough to lift the box out of the ground.

“It has been reinstated very quickly by the Royal Mail and will continue to remind us of the wonderful events in 2012 and Andy’s fantastic achievements.”

Olympic champion Sir Andy poses with the postbox in his hometown (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Forth Valley attended at Dunblane High Street at around 7.50pm on Monday July 22 following a report of a low-speed collision where a Mercedes car struck a Royal Mail postbox.

“The female driver of the car sustained a minor injury but didn’t require medical attention.

“Inquiries into this incident are ongoing.”