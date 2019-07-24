Theresa May leaves No 10 for the final time this afternoon to formally tender her resignation to the Queen.

First she had a last session in the Commons during PMQs before she heads to the backbenches.

Boris Johnson will then have his audience with the Queen before entering 10 Downing Street for the first time as the UK’s prime minister.

1.56pm

Former prime minister David Cameron has tweeted his congratulations to the new Conservative leader, Boris Johnson.

Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming our Prime Minister. It is a great privilege & responsibility – but behind that famous black door you will find the most hugely talented officials waiting & wanting to help you serve the country; I wish you well. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) July 24, 2019

1.53pm

Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesman said Theresa May was “well off-beam” in her call for the Labour leader to quit.

“She was failing to remember that she became Prime Minister on the basis of no mandate at all, she was elected by nobody, as has her successor been in terms of the public,” the spokesman said.

“Jeremy has been elected as leader of the Labour Party twice on large majorities. In the case of his last election, I think his opponent (Owen Smith) got substantially more votes than Boris Johnson got in the Tory leadership election.

“In the 2017 election he presided over a campaign which delivered the largest increase in the Labour vote since 1945. So I think she’s well off-beam there.”

1.50pm

A lectern is placed outside 10 Downing Street ahead of Mrs May’s final statement (Aaron Chown/PA)

1.48pm

Justice Secretary David Gauke has also resigned from Government, a source confirmed.

1.46pm

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart – who ran for the leadership – has resigned.

1.40pm

1.40pm

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has thanked Mrs May for her “endless integrity” on her final day in office.

A privilege to sit on the front bench for @theresa_may’s final #PMQs. Thank you for your endless integrity, tenacity, and deep commitment to public service https://t.co/Mz404H56aC — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) July 24, 2019

1.34pm

The Chancellor Philip Hammond has resigned ahead of Boris Johnson taking over as Prime Minister.

I have just handed in my resignation to @theresa_may. It has been a privilege to serve as her Chancellor of the Exchequer for the last three years. pic.twitter.com/pcCkvKhQxj — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) July 24, 2019

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street ahead of PMQs (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

1.30pm

Theresa May has arrived back at Downing Street.

She is now expected to give a private farewell to staff before addressing the nation for one final time as PM before heading to Buckingham Palace to see the Queen and offer her resignation.

Before her farewell speech, Mrs May will have a private lunch in the Number 10 garden with her husband Philip.

1.25pm

1.17pm

1.15pm

I've served in Parliament with Blair, Brown, Cameron & @theresa_may – it's impossible to measure the enormity of the PMs role & their sacrifices made in public service; our outgoing PM has been kind & gracious to me in work & supporting my family. I wish her & Philip well. #PMQs — Lindsay Hoyle (@LindsayHoyle_MP) July 24, 2019

1.10pm

In her final remarks, Mrs May said: “We are living through extraordinary political times. This House of Commons is rightly at the centre of those events.

“That’s because of the vital link between every single member of this House and the communities, the Commons that we represent.

“That’s the bedrock of our parliamentary democracy and of our liberty.

“And each of us, wherever we sit and whatever we stand for, can take pride in that.”

The Prime Minister’s voice faltered as she made her final remarks: “That duty to my constituents will remain my greatest motivation.”

At its heart, politics is about the difference we make every day to the lives of people up and down this country. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/SkPmCoG7oO — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 24, 2019

1.04pm

As she left the despatch box for the final time, many fellow MPs from across the House stood and applauded Mrs May – which is a break in usual Commons convention.

Tory MPs were joined by the DUP and Lib Dems in giving Mrs May the standing ovation.

Some Labour backbench MPs also applauded, but Mr Corbyn did not.

Mrs May leaves the Commons for the final time as PM (House of Commons/PA)

1.02pm

In her final remarks at the despatch box, the Prime Minister said she believes there will be another woman prime minister among the current cohort of MPs.

She added: “I’m sure that amongst the women in this House today there is a future prime minister, maybe more than one.

“Later today I will return to the backbenches and it will be my first time in 21 years so it’s going to be quite a change from standing here at the despatch box.

Mrs May also said that she had been told she had answered 4,500 questions over 140 hours in the House, “more than I might have expected”.

12.58pm

12.56pm

New Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said it was inspiring for girls in her East Dunbartonshire constituency to see women in positions of power, whether as First Minister of Scotland or Prime Minister.

She said: “Can I ask the Prime Minister what advice she has for women across the country on how to deal with those men who think they could do a better job but are not prepared to do the actual work?”

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (House of Commons/PA)

Mrs May replied: “My advice to all women is actually be true to yourself, persevere, keep going and be true to the vision you’re working for.”

She then noted all parties sitting in the Commons have had a female leader bar Labour, saying: “We almost have a full set.

“My party has had two women leaders, the Liberal party now has a woman leader, the SNP has a woman leader as do the DUP, Plaid and the Greens have – even the Independent Tigger Group Change UK – or whatever they’re calling themselves this week – are now on to their second woman leader.

“There’s only one party in this House letting the side down – the Labour Party.”

12.55pm

The Prime Minister paid tribute to her husband Philip May, who was watching her final Commons exchange from the gallery.

Tory MP Keith Simpson (Mid Norfolk) praised Mr May’s support of his wife, adding: “For many of us our husbands, wives, partners are the unsung heroes.”

Mrs May replied: “I am taking a lead from you Mr Speaker in saying that I am very pleased to be able to see my husband in the gallery”.

Mrs May leans on the Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington (House of Commons/PA)

12.50pm

12.40pm

Mr Blackford also raised questions over Mrs May’s confidence in her successor, saying: “The burdens of office are considerable, the loneliness of leadership can be stark. Whilst there are times we have clashed on points of political difference, equally we have stood together when it has been right to do so.

“As the Prime Minister departs, is she confident that the office of Prime Minister can be upheld by her flagrant successor?”

Mrs May responded: “Yes, I congratulate (Mr Johnson) for winning the Conservative leadership election, he will take over as Prime Minister and I look forward to a first class Conservative Government under his leadership delivering for the whole of the UK.”

12.37pm

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said he had tabled a cross-party early day motion rejecting any prorogation of Parliament, and urged Theresa May to sign it to stop the suspension of proceedings “under any circumstances”.

The party’s chief whip Patrick Grady tweeted a copy of the motion, which had been co-signed by Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.

BREAKING: @IanBlackfordMP @theSNP has tabled a cross-party motion in @HouseofCommons addressed to the Queen, asking that Parliament is not prorogued before the current Brexit date. Will it attract majority support from MPs, inc from the new backbencher Theresa May? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/6jYHJUIAEc — Patrick Grady MP (@GradySNP) July 24, 2019

12.30pm

Concluding her final exchange with Mr Corbyn, the Prime Minister paid tribute to his constituency work but called for him to consider resigning.

She said: “It is the strength of our British democracy that the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition have these exchanges across the despatch boxes every week at two swords’ length.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during PMQs (House of Commons/PA)

“No quarter is sought and none is given, and that is as it should be in our adversarial parliamentary democracy.”

Mrs May added: “One thing we both have in common is a commitment to our constituencies, I saw that after the terrorist in Finsbury Park Mosque in his constituency.

“Perhaps I could just finish my exchange with him by saying this: As a party leader who has accepted when her time was up, perhaps the time is now for him to do the same?”

12.28pm

Very proud of @theresa_may’s parting shot at the Leader of the Opposition. Paid tribute. Acknowledged they both served their constituents and fought for what they believed in, “but from one Party Leader who has realised her time is up, he might like to do the same.” Bang on! — Penny Mordaunt MP (@PennyMordaunt) July 24, 2019

12.25pm

Mr Corbyn called for Boris Johnson to call a general election upon entering Number 10 to “let the people decide their future”.

“Given her successor has no mandate from the people, no mandate in which to move into office, doesn’t she agree the best thing the right honourable member for Uxbridge could do later on today when he takes office is to call a general election and let the people decide their future?”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford followed and also said the Mr Johnson has “no mandate” from the people of Scotland.

12.15pm

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “Today marks the final day in office for the Prime Minister and I pay tribute to her sense of public duty – public service should always be recognised.

“Being an MP, minister or indeed a prime minister is an honour that brings with it huge responsibility and huge pressures both personally and, I’m sure the Prime Minister and the whole House will agree, on those very closest to us, who often are not able to answer back for the criticisms made against them.

Theresa May at the despatch box (House of Commons/PA)

“So I hope she has a marginally more relaxing time on the backbenches and perhaps, like the Chancellor, even helping me to oppose the reckless plans of her successor.”

As MPs laughed, Mr Corbyn noted the Tories were in “such good heart”, adding: “For tomorrow they won’t be.”

12.10pm

12.05pm

Mrs May said: “I am pleased to hand over to an incoming leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister who I worked with when he was in my Cabinet, and who is committed as a Conservative who stood on a Conservative manifesto in 2017 to delivering on the vote of the British people in 2016 and to delivering a bright future for this country.”

Theresa May speaks during her last PMQs (House of Commons/PA)

Noon

Theresa May is at the despatch box outlining her daily schedule, including her meeting with the Queen later.

She said: “This morning I had meetings with ministerial colleagues and others.

“Following my duties in this House this afternoon I shall have an audience of Her Majesty the Queen.

“I shall then continue with my duties in this House from the back benches where I will continue to be the member of parliament for Maidenhead.”

11.55am

Theresa May arrived in the Commons chamber to cheers from Tory backbenchers ahead of her final Prime Minister’s Questions.

She took her seat next to Chancellor Philip Hammond.

Less than 2 mins before PMQs. May takes her seat. Packed House. Rory Stewart sat in aisle — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas_PA) July 24, 2019

11.45am

Theresa May’s husband Philip is in the gallery of the House of Commons to watch his wife’s final session of Prime Minister’s Questions at noon.

11.15am

Theresa May has left Downing Street to be driven to the House of Commons for her final stint at the despatch box for Prime Minister’s Questions.