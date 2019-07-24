People cooled off in public fountains across Europe on Wednesday as a heatwave which is already breaking records spread across parts of the continent.

Belgium registered its highest ever temperature, while the Netherlands saw its hottest day in 75 years.

The mercury is expected to rise even further.

Paris and other parts of France could see temperatures exceeding 40C (104 F) on Thursday, along with Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

Land Surface Temperature over Europe as measured yesterday by the #Copernicus #Sentinel3 🇪🇺🛰️ via @CopernicusEMS. High fire risk in many parts. Please protect your own health and the environment. pic.twitter.com/olHfjMFEG0 — WMO | OMM (@WMO) July 24, 2019

The heat is putting pressure on authorities to help protect the elderly and the sick.

The weather is also aggravating droughts since it has not rained much in many parts of Europe this summer.

The combination of heat, wind, and the risk of lightning from thunderstorms also increases the risk of wildfires such as those blazing in Portugal, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.