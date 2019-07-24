Downing Street was put on lockdown as protesters swarmed onto Whitehall to demonstrate against new Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Tory Government.

Just before 8pm, MP Grant Shapps turned up at the Downing Street gates where he was promptly turned away by an armed officer on duty.

Plumes of pink smoke could be seen above a large crowd of anti-Johnson protesters.

Protests on Whitehall (Steve Parsons/PA)

The loudest chant came when they turned down the booming bass of the background music they were playing to shout “f*** Boris” and “f*** the Tories”.

They were held back across the road from Downing Street by the rows of uniformed police.

Security officers at the gates said the site had been on lockdown since the protesters arrived and no one was being allowed in or out of that entrance.

Protests outside Downing Street (Steve Parsons/PA)

A helicopter buzzed overhead as the protesters, who were carrying placards which read “Boris is a no no” and “No to racism, no to Boris Johnson,” shouted their disapproval at the new prime minister.

On the other side of the gates, and away from the demonstration, a string of tight-lipped Conservative MPs made their way out of No 10 as further appointments were announced.

They each walked straight from No 10 and to a private exit which took them towards the Foreign Office buildings or a back exit.

None left by the front gates.

Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock walked out of No 10 at around 8.10pm and gave a thumbs up to waiting reporters.

A few minutes later Theresa Villiers emerged, saying only that she was “very pleased” with her role as Environment Secretary.

New Education Secretary Gavin Williamson looked straight ahead as he walked past the press pack.

And Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said she was “really excited” as she left.

Having used a different route into the building, a smiling Mr Shapps said he was pleased with his new role as Transport Secretary as he left at No 10.