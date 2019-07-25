The Duke of Sussex is due to meet patients at a children’s hospital where he will sign a visitors’ book signed by his mother 30 years ago.

Harry will visit Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Thursday for one of three engagements in the city.

He will also meet academics and students at Sheffield Hallam University and visit the Invictus UK Trials, where athletes are competing to be selected to represent the UK at next year’s Invictus Games.

The duke will officially open a new wing at the hospital and sign the book, which was signed by Diana, Princess of Wales, on a visit in November 1989.

The Duke of Sussex will meet athletes bidding to compete in the Invictus Games (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

During his visit, he will meet children on one of the hospital’s new wards and view new facilities.

He will go on to a demonstration of a virtual reality rehabilitation project at the university, which uses technology to make it easier for amputees to train themselves to use prosthetic limbs, and view a racing car built by engineering students and recently raced at Silverstone.

At the university, the duke will also meet academics and students working with the World Health Organisation and the United Nations, who have developed new technology to provide alerts and assistance to field staff working in inhospitable and dangerous parts of the world.

Harry, who is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, will later visit the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, where he will watch the trials and meet athletes hoping to be selected for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.