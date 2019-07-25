Once again, all eyes were on Britain’s latest Prime Minister, but this time it was those of his newly-appointed Government.

The new name cards were in pace on the green-covered table, along with the jugs of refreshments, as Boris Johnson’s first Cabinet meeting got under way at about 8.35am.

Ahead of it, many strode up to and through the famous black door with smiles on their faces, some giving the thumbs-up as they entered Number 10.

With Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service Sir Mark Sedwill to his right and Chancellor Sajid Javid to his left, Mr Johnson began by telling those in the room that it was “wonderful to see this new team assembled here”.

Coming hours after the full-scale reshaping of the Cabinet, with 17 ministers replaced, Mr Johnson told those gathered that they reflected the “depth and breadth of talent in our extraordinary party”.

And he warned them: “As you all know we have a momentous task ahead of us, at a pivotal moment in our country’s history,”

This prompted a nod of the head from Mr Javid and Mr Johnson went on to say his Cabinet are “now committed, all of us, to leaving the European Union on October 31 or indeed earlier – no ifs, no buts”.

Mr Johnson said they were “not going to wait until October 31 to get on with a fantastic new agenda for our country, and that means delivering the priorities of the people”.

With his opening remarks delivered, Mr Johnson thanked his team and they responded with cheers of “hear, hear” and an enthusiastic banging of the table.