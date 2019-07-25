Jeremy Corbyn has called for a general election as he claimed new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “no plan” to tackle Britain’s problems.

The Labour leader claimed the new Conservative Government has “the most hard right-wing Cabinet I have ever seen”.

He was speaking to cheering supporters at a rally in Parliament Square in London on Thursday – Mr Johnson’s first full day in office.

Mr Corbyn said: “In reality the vote we need is the vote of the people, both to reject Brexit and to elect a Labour government for the future.

Boris Johnson wasn't chosen by you. He was chosen by fewer than 100,000 unrepresentative Tory Party members. You deserve your say whether that's in a public vote on Brexit or in a General Election – so that everyone has the chance to decide the future of our country.

“For all the arm-waving bluster of the Prime Minister this morning, what came out of it very, very clearly is this: There is no plan to deal with Brexit, there is no plan to deal with the crisis in public services all across Britain.

“There is no plan to deal with the climate emergency that this country and our planet absolutely faces.”

Mr Corbyn used his speech to unveil a series of pledges to the country he said Labour would honour if it forms the next government (Victoria Jones/PA)

He claimed the new Government believes in tax giveaways for the richest members of society and the big corporations.

He dismissed the idea of special trade deals with the US, saying President Donald Trump is “totally about” America first.

He also said: “Despite his denials today I firmly believe the US administration would insist on access to our health market, as they call it, in reality it is our NHS.”

Here's why Boris Johnson's hard right Cabinet is a cause for concern…

He urged people to register to vote and praised grassroots activists for the work they do in spreading Labour’s message.

He also launched a series of pledges to the country if Labour wins the next general election, including increased funding for the NHS, a real living wage of £10 an hour, and no increase in income tax or national insurance for 95% of people.

There were also promises of a green industrial revolution, free school meals for primary school children, as well as a vow to keep the winter fuel allowance, free TV licences and bus passes for pensioners.