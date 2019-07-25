The White House has said it did not know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.

Spokesman Judd Deere said officials “never saw the seal” before it was projected onto a screen behind Mr Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA’s teen summit on Tuesday.

Donald Trump with the doctored seal (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.

A spokesman for Turning Point USA told The Washington Post, which first reported on the seal, it had sacked a video team member for mistakenly displaying the seal.