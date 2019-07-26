A murder probe has been launched after a man was hit by a car and dragged for half a mile in a “horrific and callous” attack.

The victim, who is thought to be aged 25, is believed to have been targeted in a pre-meditated hit-and-run attack in Chessington, south-west London.

Officers were called to the scene just before 12.15am on Friday after he was struck by a Ford S Max.

The driver did not stop, dragging the man for half a mile, where he was left to die in the road in Moor Lane.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was struck by a car on Moor Lane in #Chessington – the Ford S Max was found burnt out on Cyclamen Way. Please contact us with any information that might help detectives https://t.co/YOiwaG4Squ — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 26, 2019

The car was found burnt out in Cyclamen Way in Epsom, around a mile away from the crime scene, Scotland Yard said.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “This appears to be a pre-meditated attack where the driver collided with the victim and then dragged him for half a mile before making off.

“This is one of the most horrific and callous incidents I have ever come across where the driver of the vehicle (Ford S Max) has left the victim to die in the road where he was found by his friends.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward, equally anyone who may have footage of the incident please contact us.”

A forensics tent at the scene of the incident (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Metropolitan Police believes it knows the victim’s identity and his next of kin have been informed, although a formal identification is yet to take place.

A post-mortem has not yet been carried out and no arrests have been made.

Chief Superintendent Sally Benatar, said: “My thoughts are with the family of the man who has died in this awful incident.

“We appreciate the support and co-operation of the Chessington community whilst road closures remain in place in order for a thorough scene investigation to be carried out.

“Our officers are available at the scene to talk to local residents with any concerns or information.”