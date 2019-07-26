The UK has become a nation of “IT managers”, with internet users forced to deal with technical issues around the home, a new survey suggests.

Research by broadband provider Zen Internet found that more than a third (36%) of people had been left frustrated by an issue with technology, with one in five saying such issues had led to arguments with family members.

The most common problems named were slow internet, devices disconnecting from WiFi, internet outages, issues setting up new devices and computer viruses.

Being unable to access online banking and losing crucial documents were also named as regular frustrations.

Some users also feel powerless in such situations, with 23% revealing they feel such tech issues are beyond their control.

Richard Tang, founder and chairman of Zen Internet, said: “Access to a fast and reliable internet service has become a pivotal part of everyday life. However, UK consumers are often let down with slow speeds and poor reliability.

“And when it comes to looking for technical support many providers fall short of expectations, according to the regular Which? survey of broadband providers.”

The research also suggested that many internet users had issues with their internet provider, with nearly half (49%) saying their service failed to deliver the speed they expected.

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among his first pledges, has said he wants full-fibre connections available “for all by 2025”, eight years ahead of the Government’s existing target of 2033.