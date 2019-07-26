Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has issued a set of rules for staff in his office to follow, including a list of banned words and a requirement to use imperial measurements.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who was brought into the Government by Boris Johnson on Wednesday, wasted little time in issuing the guidance to staff.

According to the style guide obtained by ITV News, Mr Rees-Mogg insists that all non-titled males are given the suffix Esq and words including “ongoing” and “hopefully” are banned.

In a call for accuracy he tells staff: “CHECK your work.”

The guidance was drawn up by Mr Rees-Mogg’s North East Somerset constituency team some years ago, but has now been shared with officials in his new office.

Other directions include a call for a double space after full stops and no comma after the word “and”.

He also set out a series of banned words and phrases that should not be used by his staff.

They include: very, due to, unacceptable, equal, yourself, lot, got, speculate, meet with, ascertain and disappointment.

Staff should avoid “too many ‘Is'” in their writing, Mr Rees-Mogg will not be “pleased to learn” anything, he will not “note/understand your concerns” nor will he “invest (in schools etc)”, and the phrase “no longer fit for purpose” has been deemed no longer fit for purpose.

The Commons Leader’s office would not comment on the leaked document.