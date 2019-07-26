Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump have discussed the “unparalleled” trade opportunities offered by Brexit in telephone talks.

The two world leaders also used the call on Friday evening to discuss tensions with Iran.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “They agreed that Brexit offers an unparalleled opportunity to strengthen the economic partnership between the UK and United States.

“The leaders both expressed their commitment to delivering an ambitious free trade agreement and to starting negotiations as soon as possible after the UK leaves the EU.”

The spokesman added: “The Prime Minister and the President also discussed the current tensions with Iran and the need to work together and with partners to address their destabilising behaviour in the Gulf.”

The President congratulated Boris Johnson on his new role (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Downing Street said that Mr Trump used the call to “congratulate” the PM on his new role.

The spokesman said: “They discussed the important relationship between our countries and the President’s successful state visit to the UK last month.

“They ended by looking forward to seeing each other at the G7 Summit in Biarritz next month.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, President Trump said: “I think we are going to have a great relationship.

“And Boris is going to be a great Prime Minister.

“I predict he will be will be a great Prime Minister.

“He has what it takes.

“They needed him for a long time.”