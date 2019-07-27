Rescuers in India have safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country’s home minister said.

A statement by India’s disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks. The train was carrying about 700 passengers.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that all 700 passengers had been rescued safely.

Passengers of the stranded Mahalaxmi Express train on a rescue boat (National Disaster Response Force via AP/PA)

The National Disaster Response Force and the navy earlier launched a rescue operation after authorities warned passengers not to move.

The first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 56 miles from Mumbai.

The train had departed from Mumbai at about 8.15pm on Friday before it got stuck at 3am on Saturday.

The Press Trust of India agency said all of the passengers were safe.