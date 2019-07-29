A charity that empowers women to get back into work is expected to feature in the edition of Vogue guest edited by the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan is a patron of Smart Works, which helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain their confidence and gives them interview coaching.

Stylists help women pick out interview outfits and they can come back to add to their new work wardrobe when they find employment.

Announcing Meghan’s role as guest editor on the September issue of British Vogue, the palace released a picture of the duchess appearing to look through a clothes rail in the workroom of the Smart Works London office.

Meghan dished out both fashion tips and mental health advice on an official engagement at one of Smart Work’s two London hubs in January.

The Duchess of Sussex picking out clothes with Patsy Wardally, during her visit to Smart Works, in London (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

The charity’s chief executive, Kate Stephens, said the duchess made several private visits to the centre in 2018.

She added: “She’s really hands-on and involved, and has a natural empathy with people that we’ve been really impressed by, she’s amazing.

“She puts people at their ease. It does feel slightly surreal.”

Smart Works is based in St Charles Hospital in north Kensington, west London.