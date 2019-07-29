The Duchess of Sussex follows in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cambridge with her involvement with Vogue magazine.

But Meghan’s role as guest editor of the fashion bible’s September issue differs from that of her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, who were both cover stars.

Diana made the front page three times during her lifetime, while Kate posed for the magazine’s centenary issue in 2016.

British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said they discussed whether Meghan should be on the front cover from the very beginning, but said in the end Meghan “felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project”.

“She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires,” he said.

The Duchess of Sussex, patron of Smart Works, in the workroom of the Smart Works London office (@SussexRoyal/PA)

Meghan said she found it a rewarding process, to take the September issue and “steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today”.

Revered as a fashion innovator before her death in 1997, Diana was no stranger to the fashion pages.

Her first official portrait by Lord Snowdon in 1981 was published in Vogue, where she was described as an “upcoming beauty”.

The Vogue Quiz: How old was Lady Diana Spencer when she posed for her first Vogue cover? https://t.co/3yWwSuP3lB pic.twitter.com/eKjaBxJD1t — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 11, 2016

During her tenure as editor at the fashion publication, Alexandra Shulman not only boosted its sales, but she became known for several memorable and collectable covers, including the memorial issue of the late Diana.

In 2016, Shulman secured Kate for the cover of the magazine’s centenary edition.

The coup was televised in a BBC documentary, Absolutely Fashion: Inside British Vogue in 2016, although Shulman had devised an elaborate ploy to keep the deal a secret from the film’s creator Richard Macer.