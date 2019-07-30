The Met Office has extended a yellow severe weather warning for thunderstorms to cover the majority of England.

Forecasters have warned of storms bringing a chance of flooding in places along with possible travel disruption on Tuesday.

It said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread north-east across England and Wales, while also increasing in frequency during the day.

“In a few places there is the potential for 20mm (0.8in) to 30mm (1.2in) of rain to fall in an hour and 30mm (1.2in) to 50mm (2in) of rain to fall in three hours.

“Hail is also possible, mainly over northern England.”

Low pressure is bringing heavy showers and strong winds to the southwest of the UK already. Here is the latest rain radar and the webcam of @DawlishBeach showing rough seas pic.twitter.com/MDo0ebXRam — Met Office (@metoffice) July 30, 2019

East Anglia and the South East are not covered by the warning, which runs until the end of Tuesday.

The area covered by a weather warning for Wednesday includes parts of Scotland, North Wales, north England and the Midlands.