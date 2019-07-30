A Belfast shipyard under threat of closure has been given a brief reprieve after a visit by administrators was delayed.

Harland and Wolff staff have been protesting at the main gate to the historic yard, where the ill-fated liner Titanic was built, since Monday afternoon.

Administrators were due to visit on Wednesday if no other solution had been found to save it.

However, GMB union shop steward Paul Beattie told a rally at the gates that company bosses had said the administrators’ visit has now been put back to next Monday.

Harland and Wolff staff have been protesting at the main gate to the historic shipyard (Liam McBurney/PA)

He thanked the crowds of workers, union members and shipyard supporters for their backing, claiming the public pressure had helped “stave off” the visit.

“The pressure that we have brought to bear from yesterday until today, not only has it focused the minds of the politicians but it has also sharpened the pencils of the senior management team and the administrators have been staved off until Monday,” he said.

“Hopefully what that will do will give us a bit more breathing space until we make representations to Boris Johnson.

“He may well not want to come to the yard, but there is nowhere in Northern Ireland that he can hide from us because we will follow him right round the province. If he doesn’t want to speak to us, we will put our faces in front of his media.

“If he wants to go about waving the Union flag and saying ‘UK jobs for UK workers’, we’ll be saying ‘Boris, you’re about to close one of the biggest facilities shipbuilding-wise in the UK, and we’re not going to stand for it’.”

Paul Beattie, shop steward for the GMB union at Harland and Wolff, addresses the rally at the shipyard’s gates (Liam McBurney/PA)

Workers have maintained a demonstration at the gates of Harland and Wolff since Monday afternoon.

They have called for the Government to nationalise the shipyard.

In a statement on Tuesday, the UK Government said the crisis at the shipyard is “ultimately a commercial issue”.

The Harland and Wolff yard, which helped define the city’s industrial past, has been up for sale amid serious financial problems at its Norwegian parent company.

The yard employs around 130 people and works on wind energy and marine engineering projects.

Harland and Wolff employee Gary Martin with his partner Carley, their daughters Ramzie and Cora, and niece and nephew Grace and Ethan Allen (Liam McBurney/PA)

Its two huge cranes dominate the east Belfast skyline but its peak period as an employment powerhouse was during the Second World War.

The last ship built there was the Anvil Point in 2003.