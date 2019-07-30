Brazilian police have said they have decided there are no grounds to bring rape charges against football star Neymar and they are investigating whether his accuser filed a false report.

Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos announced the decision on Tuesday.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused the 27-year-old striker of raping her in a Paris hotel in May.

Neymar (Mike Egerton/PA)

He denies the accusation and says their relations were consensual.

Ms Trindade made her identity public in several interviews.

Neymar is currently in a pre-season tour of Asia with his club Paris Saint-Germain.