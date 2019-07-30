Boris Johnson has said farmers “will have the support they need” after Britain leaves the EU, as he visited a farm in South Wales.

The Prime Minister also hit back at comments made by Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford that a no-deal exit would be “catastrophic” for the Welsh economy.

On Tuesday Mr Johnson saw egg production at Shervington Farm, Newport, where he said the Government would intervene to support farmers’ incomes following Brexit.

Boris Johnson inspects the egg operation with local farmer Matt Shervington-Jones (Adrian Dennis/PA)

He said: “We’ll make sure (the farming sector) have the support they need. If their markets are going to be tricky, then we will help them to find new markets. We have interventions that are aimed to support their incomes.

“What the Government is working on now with a great deal of energy and confidence is to ensure the farming sector is totally prepared.”

Asked about Mr Drakeford’s comments, Mr Johnson reiterated that the withdrawal agreement drawn up by Theresa May was dead, and Britain would be “at the races” if the EU entered into new negotiations.

Boris Johnson inspects the chickens at Shervington Farm (Adrian Dennis/PA)

He said: “We’re not aiming for a no-deal Brexit and we don’t think that’s where we’ll end up.

“This is very much up to our friends and partners across the channel. We cannot go on with the withdrawal agreement as it currently is, everybody understand that, it’s dead.

“If the EU understands that I think we’re going to be at the races. If they can’t compromise then clearly we have to get ready for a no-deal exit.”