Harold Prince, a Broadway director and producer who pushed the boundaries of musical theatre with such groundbreaking shows as The Phantom Of The Opera, Cabaret, Company and Sweeney Todd and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, has died.
He was 91.
Prince’s publicist Rick Miramontez said his client died on Wednesday after a brief illness in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Prince was known for his fluid, cinematic director’s touch and was unpredictable and uncompromising in his choice of stage material.
He often picked challenging, offbeat subjects to musicalise, such as a murderous, knifing-wielding barber who baked his victims in pies or the 19th-century opening of Japan to the West.