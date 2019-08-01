A mix-up at the hospital when he was a baby led to Michael Sheen’s name, the actor has said.

The 50-year-old Welshman, famous for appearing in Underworld and Masters of Sex, was responding to a fan page on social media which said his “real name is Michael Sheen”.

He revealed his parents had initially called him Christopher before he was taken into the care of nurses after being born.

He tweeted: “Actually my parents named me Christopher but the nurses had to look after me the first week as my mum wasn’t well and they got my names mixed up on my tag so when I was collected my parents asked for Christopher and the nurses said … we have a Michael? So they went with it.”

The actor added that he discovered in recent years that his Irish ancestors had emigrated to Wales and kept naming their male children Michael but the infants all died.