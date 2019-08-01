A man has died following a collision with two cars on the M25.

The pedestrian, whose identity is not yet known, suffered serious injuries in the incident between junctions 26 and 25 at 6.46pm on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said they are working to determine the man’s identity.

The drivers of the vehicles involved in the incident were assisting police with their enquiries.

There have been no arrests related to the man’s death, police said.

Anyone who saw the incident or has relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at the Metropolitan Police on 020 85974874 and quote CAD 6444/31JUL19.