The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog aims to name a new leader in October following the death last month of Yukiya Amano, its director general for the past decade.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said as its board of governors met in Vienna that nominations for the job should be submitted by September 5.

The new director general is expected to be appointed in October and should take office by January 1.

Cornel Feruta, a Romanian diplomat and the IAEA’s chief coordinator, is serving as the acting director general pending the naming of a permanent successor to Mr Amano.

The Japanese diplomat, who died aged 72, was extensively involved in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme and the clean-up of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.