Arnold Schwarzenegger said he was not much of a fan of President Donald Trump when he hosted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants dinner.

Schwarzenegger, a former governor of California, spoke in front of a star-studded crowd at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday night but could not resist the political dig on a night where the focus was on charity.

The ceremony included more than a dozen film and TV stars who helped the group that put on the Golden Globes announce proceeds to 74 film schools and arts organisations.

Tonight at the Annual #HFPAGrants Banquet we gave away nearly 4 million dollars to various film preservation & restoration initiatives, global humanitarian efforts, scholarship programs, & more. Here are some of the people that accepted on behalf of these foundations. pic.twitter.com/PHPWrs92Wp — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) August 1, 2019

Renee Zellweger, Taron Egerton, Kerry Washington, Ali Wong, Eva Longoria, James Corden and Sacha Baron Cohen, Justin Hartley and others were among the entertainers who appeared to discuss charities that benefit from HFPA grants.

The celebrity presenters handed out 3.8 million US dollars in grants during the hour-long ceremony.

Several star went off-script including Regina Hall and Rob Lowe who playfully flirted with each other onstage.