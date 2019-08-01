Three people have been taken to hospital after scaffolding collapsed in Reading.

A site worker at the former Friars Walk Shopping Centre was treated for a head injury, while a man and a woman were treated for suspected shock and an ankle injury, respectively.

None of the three were seriously hurt, but all were taken to hospital following the incident, shortly after 11.15am on Thursday.

Emergency services at the scene in Reading (Steve Parsons/PA)

Tony Heselton, incident commander for South Central Ambulance Service, said: “Our emergency operations control room team took upwards of 10 emergency calls from around 11.15am all reporting a scaffolding collapse at the former Friars Walk Shopping Centre.

“We have assessed three patients who sustained minor injuries as a result of the collapse.

“We are remaining on scene to support colleagues from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

Firefighters earlier used thermal imaging equipment to search for anyone who may have been trapped.

Pictures posted online showed a section of scaffolding surrounding a large building had collapsed in Garrard Street, covering a section of road.

Thames Valley Police advised people to avoid the area, with Garrard Street closed in both directions and congestion in Greyfriars Road.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident and are making initial inquiries.”

We are at a scaffolding collapse on Garrard Street (photo: @getreading) treating 2 patients for non-life-threatening injuries. Working with @ThamesVP & @RBFRSofficial who are using thermal imaging equipment to search the collapsed structure. Road closures in place pls avoid area pic.twitter.com/A7WH1MvwoO — SCAS (@SCAS999) August 1, 2019

A firefighter at the scene said no-one had been found trapped under the wreckage.

The site was being demolished as part of a major redevelopment in the town centre and was previously used as retail and office space, Reading Council said.