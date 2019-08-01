Two people have been injured as scaffolding collapsed in Reading.
Firefighters are using thermal imaging equipment to search for anyone who may be trapped.
Pictures posted online showed a section of scaffolding surrounding a large building had collapsed in Garrard Street, covering a section of road.
Thames Valley Police advised people to avoid the area, with Garrard Street closed in both directions and congestion in Greyfriars Road.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said initial emergency calls suggested there could be one or two people trapped.
“We are currently at the scene assessing two people with non-life-threatening injuries,” he said.
“The fire service are using their thermal imaging equipment to search the collapsed scaffolding to see if there is anyone trapped in that.”
A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident and are making initial inquiries.”
