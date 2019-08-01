Two people have been injured as scaffolding collapsed in Reading.

Firefighters are using thermal imaging equipment to search for anyone who may be trapped.

Pictures posted online showed a section of scaffolding surrounding a large building had collapsed in Garrard Street, covering a section of road.

Thames Valley Police advised people to avoid the area, with Garrard Street closed in both directions and congestion in Greyfriars Road.

Emergency services at the scene in Reading (Gavin Harris/Twitter/PA)

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said initial emergency calls suggested there could be one or two people trapped.

“We are currently at the scene assessing two people with non-life-threatening injuries,” he said.

“The fire service are using their thermal imaging equipment to search the collapsed scaffolding to see if there is anyone trapped in that.”

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident and are making initial inquiries.”