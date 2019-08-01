Thousands of residents in a Derbyshire town are being evacuated over fears a nearby reservoir could collapse after it was damaged during heavy rain.

Police told Whaley Bridge residents to head to a local school due to “an unprecedented, fast-moving, emergency situation” caused by heavy downpours.

Toddbrook Reservoir – which contains around 1.3 million tonnes of water – has seen “extensive” damage during the flooding on Thursday and images appear to show a huge hole in the dam wall.

Firefighters deployed from across the country are using at least 10 high volume pumps to reduce water in the reservoir.

More than 6,000 people are in the process of being evacuated from their homes.

The Environment Agency issued a “danger to life” warning covering the River Goyt, as the river could “rise rapidly” due to water rushing in from the reservoir.

The reservoir showed signs of “extensive” damage (Danny Lawson/PA)

Residents who were concerned about not being able to return home were advised by Derbyshire Police that their priority was to try to keep people safe and not to take unnecessary risks.

A spokesman said: “Officers and staff will be at the school to give further direction but at this time we aren’t sure how long the evacuation will take.

“Please make alternate arrangements to stay with friends/family, ensure that pets and medication that may be needed for a number of days are taken.”

A yellow weather warning of rain was issued by the Met Office on Thursday which is due to extend into the evening.

Anna Aspinall, 36, from Whaley Bridge, told PA she and others wanted to help by placing sand bags in the area around the dam but were sent away after structural engineers advised “that the wall is at high risk of failing”.

She said: “We have had significant rainfall over the past few days resulting in the overflow of the reservoir, which is very rarely breached, being completely flooded over.

“The result is that the overflow this morning has undermining damage and there is a big risk of the village being flooded out. Residents are currently being evacuated along with businesses.”

Emergency services at Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We are praying (the dam wall) holds whilst the Canal and River Trust try to drain the water from the reservoir. I live at the top of a hill but am very involved in community life so want to help where I can,” she said.

Dragging a suitcase of possessions up the deserted high street, local David Holt said: “Police are knocking on, evacuating everyone within risk of that dam wall breaking.

“If it’s going to go, it’s going to go straight through the village.

“Police are asking you to gather some belongings, leave your house in a secure condition and go to a local school.”

Emergency services at Toddbrook Reservoir (Danny Lawson/PA)

Two miles up the road, Chapel-en-le-Frith High School was being hastily converted into a reception centre for hundreds of residents from Whaley Bridge and a command centre for the police operation.

Flooding due to sustained rain disrupted all lines on the railway between Manchester Airport and Wilmslow early on Thursday, according to train operator Northern.

A major incident was declared late on Wednesday in Poynton, Cheshire, due to “severe flooding”.

The Met Office said showers should “ease off” into Thursday evening – with the yellow warning of rain due to be lifted at 8pm – ahead of much drier conditions on Friday.

Forecaster Craig Snell said only sporadic rain was likely in north west Scotland and south west England which “thankfully don’t look as bad as today (Thursday)”.

He said: “In those two areas the showers won’t be anywhere near as heavy, with sunny spells and sunny showers, and up to 25 degrees in the South West.

“Once we get through the next few hours the showers will ease off.”