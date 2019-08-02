US president Donald Trump used a revved-up rally in Cincinnati to tear into the Democrats he has been elevating as his new political foils, attacking four liberal congresswomen of colour and their party’s urban leaders, while also training fire on those he could be facing in 2020.

But the president mostly avoided the racial controversy that has dominated recent weeks as he basked in front of the raucous crowd on Thursday for nearly 90 minutes, unleashing broadside after broadside on his political foes.

Mr Trump, who had faced widespread criticism for not doing more to stop the chants of “send her back” about Somali-born Ilhan Omar at a rally last month, seemed to want to avoid further furore, saying ahead of the rally that he would prefer his supporters avoid the chant.

While he did not mention Ms Omar or her three colleagues by name in the opening moments of his Ohio gathering, the target of his attacks was unmistakable.

Protesters hold signs as Donald Trump speaks at the campaign rally (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

“The Democrat party is now being led by four left-wing extremists who reject everything that we hold dear,” Mr Trump said.

But the fleeting mention did not lead to further chants. Nor did an extended attack on Democratic leaders of urban areas, which Mr Trump has laced into in recent days as part of his incendiary broadsides against Representative Elijah Cummings and the majority-black city of Baltimore.

“No one has paid a higher price for the far-left destructive agenda than Americans living in our nation’s inner cities,” Mr Trump said, drawing cheers from the mostly white crowd in the packed arena on the banks of the Ohio River.

“We send billions and billions and billions for years and years and it’s stolen money, and it’s wasted money.”

The rally was the first for Mr Trump since the “send her back” chant at a North Carolina rally was denounced by Democrats and unnerved Republicans fearful of a presidential campaign fought on racial lines.

In the early moments of Thursday’s rally, Mr Trump declared: “I don’t want to be controversial.”

Beautiful evening in Cincinnati, Ohio tonight — with GREAT American Patriots! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/wDN5B4Gp87 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

With the eyes of the political world shifting from two days of Democratic debates to see if Mr Trump would stoke racial anger, the president largely delivered his standard stump speech.

But Mr Trump, the most avid cable news viewer in the history of the office, could not resist delivering his review of the Detroit debates.

“That was long, long television,” he said. “The Democrats spent more time attacking Barack Obama than they did attacking me, practically.”

He mocked some of the leading Democratic contenders, reviving his nickname of Sleepy for Joe Biden, teasing Elizabeth Warren for claiming some Native American heritage and criticising the Democrats for their health care and immigration proposals.

“The Democrats have never been so far outside the mainstream,” he claimed.

Hours earlier, Mr Trump announced that China had not kept up its end of trade negotiations, prompting him to increase tariffs 10% on 300 billion dollars-worth (£248 million) of new goods.

At the rally Mr Trump expressed confidence that a deal would get settled but said: “Until such time there is a deal we’ll be taxing the hell out of China.”

The rally was also Mr Trump’s first since special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress, the apparent final chapter of the Russia probe that has shadowed the White House for more than two years.

But the president only mentioned it once, mocking Mr Mueller’s at-times halting appearance by sarcastically saying the investigator seemed “sharp as a tack”.

Though boisterous at the beginning, the crowd began to thin as Mr Trump crossed the hour mark and stayed disciplined in touting the strong economy and his administration’s accomplishments.

The president’s remarks were also interrupted twice by protesters.