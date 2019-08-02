Accident investigators will not reopen their inquiry into the Shoreham air disaster following a request to review their findings after the acquittal of pilot Andrew Hill.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was presented with further material in June regarding the potential effects of G-forces on Mr Hill.

A spokesman for the AAIB said it has decided not to reopen its investigation after considering the information “very carefully”.

A team of inspectors with “extensive expertise” in aircraft performance, human factors, fast jet operations and display flying were involved in examining the material.

The AAIB used new analytical tools to determine the aircraft’s flight path in more detail than before and calculate G-forces to a greater degree of accuracy, the spokesman said.

The crash in August 2015 left 11 people dead (Sussex Police/PA)

Investors also commissioned an independent review of analysis of human factors from its original inquiry.

The results confirmed the findings of the final report published in March 2017 “remain valid”, the AAIB said.

Mr Hill has said he was “truly sorry” for losing control of his aircraft during the Shoreham Airshow on August 22 2015.

He had been attempting a loop when his Hawker Hunter jet exploded into a fireball on the A27 in West Sussex, killing 11 men.

He was cleared of manslaughter at the Old Bailey in March.

In the wake of the AAIB’s announcement, the West Sussex Coroner said the next pre-inquest hearing over the crash will take place on January 29 in Crawley.

At that hearing a date is expected to be set for the full inquest into the victims of the crash.