Specialist animal search and rescue teams will be helping police to reunite pets with their owners in Whaley Bridge.

Animal Search UK will be on site on Saturday to help find pets left behind when the evacuation took place amid fears a reservoir dam could collapse.

The organisation said “around a hundred” people had been in touch with concerns over missing pets but could not provide an accurate figure for how many were left in Whaley Bridge.

If you need any tips or advice, email us to info@animalsearchuk.co.uk

A spokesman said: “Some people who went to work were unable to return home and get their pets when the evacuation took place.”

Anyone concerned about a pet left behind can contact them on 01244 355247.