Thunderstorms could bring further misery to parts of the UK already affected by widespread flooding.

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for much of northern England and the midlands, with thundery conditions set to affect a Derbyshire town that has seen residents evacuated over fears a dam could collapse.

Toddbrook Reservoir, which was damaged during heavy rain on Thursday, may see further disruption and flooding on Sunday.

Southern parts of England will see sunnier spells as the mercury is forecast to rise to 28C in the south east of England over the weekend, according to the Met Office.

Revellers heading to Brighton for the Pride parade will see temperatures of around 21C with bright and dry conditions.

Mark Wilson, a Met Office forecaster, said: “Most of the showers will be focused across the north and the west of the UK, where they could be heavy, but mainly southern and eastern parts will get away with a dry day.

“It’ll be pretty warm as well on Saturday, we could see highs into the mid-20s in places.

“The showers will be fairly hit and miss, so not everyone will see them, but there’s potential for some further showers across areas affected by the rain.

“We don’t expect the showers to be as intense or as heavy for Sunday.”

Planning anything outdoors this weekend? Here's the all-important weekend forecast ⛅⛈️🌈 pic.twitter.com/ik2x9FjtWr — Met Office (@metoffice) August 2, 2019

Yellow weather warnings for Sunday, covering Northern England and southern and central Scotland, advise there could be damage and disruption from floodwater and lightning strikes.

As well as in Derbyshire, the warning suggests there is “potential” for further heavy showers across parts of the North West which was hit by heavy rain on Wednesday night.

“There’s some more heavy thundery showers due there, which isn’t great news,” the forecaster said.

Temperatures are set to remain in the low 20s across England and Wales for the majority of the weekend, while the warmest spots in East Anglia could rise to 28C for a “fairly warm and humid” end to the weekend.