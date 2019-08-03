A variety of stories make the front pages on Saturday, from an interview with new Home Secretary Priti Patel to the fallout from a by-election blow for Boris Johnson.

The Daily Mail reports that Ms Patel has vowed to restore confidence in the police and make criminals “feel terror” at the thought of committing offences.

The Guardian leads on the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, saying that Mr Johnson has been warned Tory rebels could foil Brexit after his working majority was reduced to just one.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has been urged to make climate change his top priority, according to the i.

The Independent says the United Nations has warned of the need to step up climate action after experts said July was likely to have been the hottest month ever recorded.

An investigation into dangerous pollutants in England’s waterways leads The Times, which claims no river in the country is now certified as safe for swimmers.

The Daily Telegraph says killers, kidnappers and other violent offenders are claiming state benefits if they are held in secure hospitals rather than prisons.

And the Daily Mirror says hospitals are “falling to bits” as £4.29 billion earmarked for equipment and repairs in the NHS has been siphoned off to cover day-to-day costs and staff pay.

In other news, the Daily Express reports that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has agreed to crunch talks over a deal to provide a vital drug for cystic fibrosis sufferers.

The Financial Times leads on a sudden escalation of trade tensions between the US and China.

And The Sun claims Paul Hollywood has split with his girlfriend.