Two men have been injured after a car hit pedestrians outside Belfast City Cemetery, police said.

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Police are at the scene of a collision on Whiterock Road in west Belfast.

“It’s understood a vehicle struck a number of people outside the cemetery shortly after midday.”

It's understood two men have been injured in the collision outside the city cemetery in west Belfast. The extent of their injuries is unconfirmed at this time. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 3, 2019

The statement added: “It’s understood two males have been injured in the collision outside the city cemetery.

“The extent of their injuries is unknown at present.”

One man has been arrested.