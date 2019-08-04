Oscar-winning documentary maker DA Pennebaker has died at the age of 94.

Frazer Pennebaker said in an email that his father died on Thursday at his home in Long Island, New York, from natural causes.

Pennebaker helped popularise the naturistic style known as cinema verite and made influential movies such as as Don’t Look Back and The War Room.

Subjects of his films included Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, the Kennedys and Jane Fonda.

Pennebaker pictured in the year 2000 (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Pennebaker was an assistant early in his career on the movie Primary, a 1960 release about John F Kennedy’s run for president that helped invent the modern political documentary.

Don’t Look Back, a chronicle of Dylan made in 1965, is considered the first major rock documentary.

Pennebaker was a long-time resident of Sag Harbor, an oceanside community on the eastern end of Long Island.