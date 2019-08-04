Members of the royal family have wished the Duchess of Sussex a happy 38th birthday, and shared pictures of her to mark the occasion.

Social media accounts for the Queen, Clarence House and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all posted messages to Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex also publicly wished his “amazing” wife a happy birthday, adding: “Thank you for joining me on this adventure!”

The image shows the duchess during the couple’s first tour together, which took in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Kensington Palace shared a photo of Meghan walking arm in arm with her husband alongside William and Kate, and the Prince of Wales.

The message read: “Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex today!”

A Twitter account for the Queen shared a photograph of Meghan beaming next to her husband on the pitch at the London Stadium as the pair attended a baseball game.

Clarence House shared photographs of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall chatting with Meghan at public events, adding: “A very happy birthday to HRH the Duchess of Sussex!”

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/JvfkJ00Lat — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2019

Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex. 🎂The Duchess was born on this day in 1981. pic.twitter.com/Db134yvDKV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2019

No details have officially been released about how the duchess will mark her big day and if she will be spending it privately at home with Harry and baby Archie.

Meghan has been making her mark since joining the royal family last year in a lavish wedding ceremony that was watched by an estimated television audience of hundreds of millions.

Her latest project has been as guest editor of Vogue magazine’s September issue.

The front cover features 15 women who inspire the duchess, with a small mirror also featured on the front so each reader could be included in the tagline Forces For Change.