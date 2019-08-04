Airlines are making arrangements to operate flights from different airports and a number will be cancelled on Monday and Tuesday because of a planned 48-hour strike by workers at Heathrow.

Talks aimed at averting the industrial action were continuing on Sunday between airport management and Unite union leaders.

The talks were being held under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “In preparation for the proposed industrial action on Monday 5 August and Tuesday 6 August, we have been working closely with our airline partners to identify departing flights which will need to be cancelled from Heathrow.

“While the vast majority of flights will be unaffected, some airlines are making arrangements to operate flights from other UK airports, others will be delaying flights and unfortunately a number will be cancelled.

“Airlines have now started to contact passengers on affected flights and passengers should contact their airline for more information.

“We recommend passengers check their flight status before travelling to the airport and read the guidance on Heathrow.com to prepare for their journey.”