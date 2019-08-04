A teenager has been arrested after a child fell from height at the Tate Modern art gallery, the Metropolitan Police said.

After the fall on Sunday afternoon the boy was flown to hospital from the gallery in central London by air ambulance.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “We await an update on his condition.”

Officers are in the vicinity of the Tate Modern following an incident this afternoon. A child fell from height and is being taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance.We await an update on his condition. A teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 4, 2019

Police officers remain in the area following the incident, the force added.

Visitors reported on social media not being allowed in or out of the gallery while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Greg Ritchie posted a picture of the helicopter on Twitter, saying: “Nobody being allowed in or out of the Tate Modern for the last 20 minutes. Plenty of police and ambulances arriving, and a helicopter just landed. Not clear what’s happened.”

Nobody being allowed in or out of the Tate Modern for the last 20 minutes. Plenty of police and ambulances arriving, and a helicopter just landed. Not clear what’s happened pic.twitter.com/tRINVIbL7F — Greg Ritchie (@greg_ritchie) August 4, 2019

He later said on Twitter that after the air ambulance took off, the doors were being opened to allow visitors who had been kept inside the building to leave.

A London Ambulance service spokesman said that after they were called at 2:40pm two ambulance crews were sent to the scene, along with the Hazardous Area Response Team and the air ambulance.

“We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority,” the spokesman added.

A sign placed outside the gallery confirmed that it would be closed for the rest of Sunday.

The Tate Modern was the UK’s most popular tourist attraction in 2018 after being visited 5.9 million times, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

With the schools having broken up and holiday season begun, there are likely to have been thousands of visitors to the gallery on Sunday.