An 89-year-old woman has been found murdered in her own home, the Metropolitan Police said.

The elderly woman’s body was discovered at around 10.45am on Sunday in Tottenham, north London.

She had been assaulted and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers believe one or more suspects gained entry to the woman’s house in Waltheof Gardens at some point between Saturday evening and Sunday morning,” according to a statement from the force.

Appeal issued following murder of elderly woman in her own home in #Tottenham https://t.co/HZcNFgI5CU — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 4, 2019

Police “haven’t ruled out burglary as a motive, but they retain an open mind”, it added.

Detective Chief Inspector Garry Moncrieff said: “The woman had clearly been assaulted and, as such, a murder investigation has been launched.

“I want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in and around Waltheof Gardens and the surrounding area on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

“In addition, somebody locally may be aware of a friend or family member who they saw with blood stains on their clothing, or whose behaviour caused them particular concern on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

“If so, I need to hear from them.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3149/04aug or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.